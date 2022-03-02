The Africa Centre recently appointed six new trustees with a view to diversifying and bolstering its Board. This comes at a pivotal time as the iconic charity prepares to unveil its new flagship building in Southwark, London in late spring 2022.
All the new trustees joined in late 2021 and were recruited following an open and rigorous competition designed to fill specific vacancies. The appointments follow an externally facilitated governance review in early 2021 which identified several skills gaps and a need to both refresh and strengthen the board to bring a broader perspective and safeguard the future sustainability of the charity. The new appointments will underpin the charity’s financial and operational growth and help to deliver on its renewed purpose, mission, and vision.
The newly appointed trustees are Kerryn Greenberg, Julian Boiatey, Audrey Mpunzwana, Ethel Tambudzai, John Mensah and Gosia Brzezinska.
Collectively, the new trustees bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise from the corporate, public, and non-profit sectors. They join seven existing trustees led by Oba Nsugbe, who oversees the charity’s work.
“We are thrilled to welcome on board fresh talent and perspectives to help in our mission to educate about, connect to, and advocate for Africa. Our new trustees bring with them not just youthful energy but also a wealth of expertise across areas as diverse as fundraising, governance, entrepreneurship and fundraising. They will be an undoubted asset to the charity going forward”. – Chair of the Board of Trustees, Oba Nsugbe, QC SAN.
Audrey Mpunzwana said: ““The Africa Centre has a rich history of promoting cultural exchange, creative expression, entrepreneurship and innovation dating back to the 1960’s. I am delighted to be joining the Board at this time as we build on the Charity’s past successes, while delivering our exciting and forward-looking mission to our diverse stakeholders in London and beyond”.
Julian Boaitey, was recruited alongside Ethel Tambudzai as a young Trustee to lead the charge in drawing more young people to The Africa Centre. He said: “I’m honoured to have been selected as one of the new young trustees. I’ve been involved with the centre for many years now and I’m excited to leverage my experience in helping shape the future of the centre and the incredible work that is being done”.
The Africa Centre has an exciting programme of events lined up to celebrate its relaunch. It has bold ambitions to scale its programmes in order to reach more diverse communities with rich and authentic Africa-inspired experiences. Staff and trustees are currently preparing to welcome everyone to the new home for contemporary African culture and heritage in London.