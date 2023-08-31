The Africa-America Institute Celebrates 70 Years with a Special Edition of Its Annual Awards Gala

The Africa-America Institute (AAI) – the premier U.S.-based organization connecting Africa to America through education, training, and dialogue – today unveiled additional details for its much-anticipated 70th Anniversary Gala, a special edition of its Annual Awards Gala. Held in celebration of its milestone anniversary, this year’s Gala will spotlight AAI’s distinguished alumni, its historic programs and partners in commemoration of seven decades of building a global bridge of understanding, education, communication and partnership. Joining the 2023 class of honorees – which includes trailblazing executive and author Debra Lee and the renowned Conrad N. Hilton Foundation – the institution will also recognize technology giant and Africa’s largest wireless telecom provider MTN Group and activist, scholar, educator, and author Evelyn Jones Rich who oversaw educational programs at AAI from the mid-to late 1970s. The 70th Anniversary Gala is set to take place on Tuesday, September 19th, 2023, at Cipriani 42nd St in New York City, NY.

Hosted by Hall of Fame Inducted Marketing Executive, Author, Entrepreneur and longtime AAI supporter Bozoma Saint John, the evening will also include a fireside chat centering around the importance of education and scholarship across Africa. The conversation will feature AAI H.E. Hage Geingob, President of the Republic of Botswana and AAI Alumnus. As one of AAI’s most illustrious alumni, President Geingob received a Scholarship under AAI’s Southern African Student Program where he graduated from Fordham University with a Bachelor of Arts in 1970 and The New School with his Master of Arts in Political Science in 1974. President Geingob – who is the third democratically elected President of the Republic of Namibia and the first Prime Minister of Namibia – has extensive exprenience in public service and international relations. President Masisi – the fifth President of the Republic of Botswana – was on hand at last year’s AAI Gala to accept the National Achievement Award on behalf of Botswana. He comes from a background dedicated to education, having worked as an Education Project Officer with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). Throughout his career, he has worked to promote and strengthen global partnerships supporting Botswana’s youth. This year’s ceremony will also include a special performance by much lauded mezzo-soprano Alicia Olatuja.

The 2023 Awards and Honorees include:

Corporate Responsibility Award – MTN Group to be accepted by President and CEO, Ralph Mupita

Telecommunications giant MTN Group will receive the 2023 Corporate Responsibility Award with its President and CEO Ralph Mupita set to accept the Award on the company’s behalf. Since its founding in 1994, MTN has been at the forefront of telecommunications in Africa and, as Africa’s largest mobile network operator, MTN’s expertise and success has contributed to a revolution in the way Africans communicate with each other and the world – bridging the digital divide, catalyzing economic growth, and raising living standards across the continent. Additionally, MTN’s work has been integral in supporting collaboration and the continent’s ability to share its achievements and history, something that is at the core of AAI’s mission .

Legacy of Teaching Africa and Excellence Award – Evelyn Jones Rich

AAI will recognize one of its own and will bestow lifelong educator and activist Evelyn Jones Rich with the Legacy of Teaching Africa and Excellence Award – recognizing extraordinary scholar-activism in promoting Africa-focused curricula and pedagogy in and beyond schools. From her role as a student activist in the 1950s through to her career as an educator, foundation executive, and advocate for senior citizens, Jones Rich has always fought for justice against those who would deny equal opportunity based on race, religion, gender, national origin, and sexual preference. In her capacity as an educator, Jones Rich oversaw the educational programs at AAI from the mid-to late 1970s which were largely responsible for outreach efforts to infuse Africa in K-12 education across the United States and also helped to shape the content of elementary and secondary curricula in Africa. She advanced the idea that Africa should be taught in schools not simply as an object of foreign policy but as a source of knowledge essential to any meaningful understanding of humankind and the modern world. Additionally, she co-authored a widely-praised high school textbook on Africa which helped to serve as part of the foundation for relaunching AAI School Services programming in 2020.

Business Leadership Award – Debra Lee

BET CEO Emeritus, Author of “I AM DEBRA LEE” and founder of Leading Women Defined Debra Lee will receive the 2023 Business Leadership Award recognizing her lifelong commitment to promoting diversity and inclusivity, fighting for representation – not only on-screen but in the boardroom – and to supporting the next generation of Black women leaders. Through her work, Lee has created spaces that further position Black men and women to climb industry ladders while providing a concrete example of what is possible, not only in the United States, but also across Africa and the globe. Lee served as CEO of Black Entertainment Television Networks (BET) from 2005-2018. Her 30+ year tenure at BET also extended to roles as General Counsel and COO. She is also the founder of Leading Women Defined and the co-founder of Monarch Collective—both organizations wholly dedicated to mentoring, supporting, and empowering both women and the BIPOC community at large.

Philanthropic Impact Award – The Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, to be accepted by President and CEO, Peter Laugharn

AAI will recognize the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation with the Philanthropic Impact Award in acknowledgement of the profound impact the organization has made through its remarkable work on the African continent and commitment to localization in its grant making. The Foundation’s unwavering dedication to improving the lives of individuals and communities in Africa through its programs has been integral in addressing pressing social challenges while promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in real time. Peter Laugharn, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation will accept the Award on behalf of the Foundation. Under his leadership, the Foundation’s commitment to reaching 25% localization in its international grant making by the end of this year is leading the field where the current commitment is 25% by the end of 2030 under the ‘Grand Bargain.’

“For any institution to reach 70 years is a remarkable achievement and I am so exceptionally proud to be part of this journey” said Kofi Appenteng, AAI’s President. “For seven decades, AAI has stayed true to our purpose, and we will continue to carry the torch. This year’s honorees are so closely and directly connected to our mission and, in some cases, our history as with Evelyn and I can’t think of a more fitting group to recognize as part of this milestone moment.”

“During this moment in history when connecting the diaspora is so important for the sustainability of progress on the continent. I can think of no better way to mark such an important milestone for such a significant organization than with a vibrant evening celebrating AAI’s rich history and looking ahead to its incredibly bright future – and the work still to be done,” said AAI Board Chair, Christal Jackson.

Established in 1953 by co-founders that included Dr. Horace Mann Bond, the first Black president of Lincoln University, Professor William Leo Hansberry, a pioneering Africanist at Howard University, and Henrietta Van Noy, of American University, the purpose of AAI is to enrich the social fabric of humanity by connecting students and leaders across sectors and facilitating access to reliable information about Africa. Since its inception, AAI has remained committed to transforming the way the United States understands Africa and its worldwide diaspora (Global Africa).

Held annually during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), AAI’s Annual Awards Gala has been the most anticipated African-centered event in New York City since its début in 1984. The Awards Gala convenes distinguished guests including Heads of State, diplomats, international and senior U.S. government officials, philanthropists, business leaders, journalists, and scholars for a night showcasing the successes of Africa and its worldwide Diaspora

Throughout its 70-year history, AAI has provided over 23,000 scholarships and fellowships to African students. The Annual Awards Gala raises funds to support AAI programs and initiatives, such as its work to assist K-12 districts and schools in the United States that want to expose students to scholarly, unbiased knowledge about Africa, and advanced education and training scholarship programs for professionals across the African continent.

Since its founding in 1953, AAI has awarded scholarships and fellowships to over 23,000 Africans. These individuals comprise an esteemed network of alumni, many of whom are leaders and influencers across public, private, and governmental sectors in Africa and globally. Included in this network are current Heads of State, H.E. Hage Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia; H.E. Alassane Ouattara, President of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire; H.E. Mohamed Bazoum, President of the Republic of Niger; and H.E. Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa. Many of AAI’s Alumni have left an indelible imprint, including the late 2004 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Wangari Mathaai and the late Barack Obama, Sr.