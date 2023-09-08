Innovations Powering Digital Inclusion and Sustainable Transformation

The Connected Banking Series focuses on building future-oriented banking models by accelerating the pace of digital transformation and delivering a delightful customer experience in line with policy and regulations while ensuring the highest standards of privacy and security.

The Summit, collocated with the Connected Banking summit Innovation and Excellence Awards, will host leaders and experts from across the region representing Banks, Insurance Companies, FinTechs and TechFins, Digital and NeoBanks, Non-Banking Financial Organizations, Cooperatives, Investments Funds, Asset Management Companies to discuss and deliberate on how integrated solutions are shaping the future of banking.

The Connected Banking Series is an ideal platform for networking with industry players; senior managers, decision-makers, and practitioners operating in the industry and making the most of banking technologies.

The International Center for Strategic Alliances (ICSA) is the Organisers of the Leading Banking Summit Connected Banking Summit 2023- (Formerly Africa’s Digital Banking Summit) and is all set to go live with the 9th Edition Connected Banking Summit West Africa which is themed as “Innovations Powering Digital Inclusion and Sustainable Transformation”.

The summit focus on:

Customer Experience Enhancement Models

Digital Inclusion and Transformation

The Role of eCedi in Building a Cashless Economy

Modernizing and Transforming to Banks of the Future

Africa’s Digital Economy

DeFi, Lending and Microfinance

Partnerships in payments

Role of AI, ML powered by data and analytics

Zero Trust Frameworks – Powering resilient organizations

Digital Access and Identity Management

ESG and Sustainability

Synergies between traditional FIs and FinTechs

The Past Editions have inputs from:

Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, First Deputy Governor, Bank of Ghana

Kwame Oppong, Director Fintech and Innovation, Bank of Ghana

Martin Kwame Awagah, President, Ghana Fintech and Payment Association

Gillian Hammah, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Databank Financial Services Ltd

Kofi Adomako, Managing Director, Ghana Commercial Bank Plc

Thairu Ndungu, Deputy Managing Director, Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited

Rachel Adeshina, CIO, First Bank of Nigeria Ltd.

Abdoul Aziz Faye, Group CIO, Ecobank

Dr. Antwi Boasiako, Director-General, Cyber Security Authority Ghana

About ICSA

International Centre for Strategic Alliances is a group of leading industry professionals and innovators. Our core actions comprise of innovations and use case scenarios of industry leaders, by our research, and from leading information sources for businesses and professionals all over the world.

For more information visit website https://connected-banking.com/summit/