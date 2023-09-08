Innovations Powering Digital Inclusion and Sustainable Transformation
The Connected Banking Series focuses on building future-oriented banking models by accelerating the pace of digital transformation and delivering a delightful customer experience in line with policy and regulations while ensuring the highest standards of privacy and security.
The Summit, collocated with the Connected Banking summit Innovation and Excellence Awards, will host leaders and experts from across the region representing Banks, Insurance Companies, FinTechs and TechFins, Digital and NeoBanks, Non-Banking Financial Organizations, Cooperatives, Investments Funds, Asset Management Companies to discuss and deliberate on how integrated solutions are shaping the future of banking.
The Connected Banking Series is an ideal platform for networking with industry players; senior managers, decision-makers, and practitioners operating in the industry and making the most of banking technologies.
The International Center for Strategic Alliances (ICSA) is the Organisers of the Leading Banking Summit Connected Banking Summit 2023- (Formerly Africa’s Digital Banking Summit) and is all set to go live with the 9th Edition Connected Banking Summit West Africa which is themed as “Innovations Powering Digital Inclusion and Sustainable Transformation”.
The summit focus on:
- Customer Experience Enhancement Models
- Digital Inclusion and Transformation
- The Role of eCedi in Building a Cashless Economy
- Modernizing and Transforming to Banks of the Future
- Africa’s Digital Economy
- DeFi, Lending and Microfinance
- Partnerships in payments
- Role of AI, ML powered by data and analytics
- Zero Trust Frameworks – Powering resilient organizations
- Digital Access and Identity Management
- ESG and Sustainability
- Synergies between traditional FIs and FinTechs
The Past Editions have inputs from:
- Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, First Deputy Governor, Bank of Ghana
- Kwame Oppong, Director Fintech and Innovation, Bank of Ghana
- Martin Kwame Awagah, President, Ghana Fintech and Payment Association
- Gillian Hammah, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Databank Financial Services Ltd
- Kofi Adomako, Managing Director, Ghana Commercial Bank Plc
- Thairu Ndungu, Deputy Managing Director, Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited
- Rachel Adeshina, CIO, First Bank of Nigeria Ltd.
- Abdoul Aziz Faye, Group CIO, Ecobank
- Dr. Antwi Boasiako, Director-General, Cyber Security Authority Ghana
About ICSA
International Centre for Strategic Alliances is a group of leading industry professionals and innovators. Our core actions comprise of innovations and use case scenarios of industry leaders, by our research, and from leading information sources for businesses and professionals all over the world.
