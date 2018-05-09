The 7th Annual Pan-African Weekend Fest To Kick Off July 12 In New York City

Pan-African media company Face2face Africa will be hosting the seventh edition of its annual fest, the Pan-African Weekend, on July 12-15 in New York City.

Held in New York City, the Pan-African Weekend is a prestigious annual event that celebrates, connects, and empowers the black diaspora community through networking, dialogue, culture, and much more. This year’s edition is once again presented by Prudential Financial Inc. and Toyota USA, second time in a row.

SEE PAW 2018 TEASER



The action-packed fest features four major events: the Pan-African Women Forum; the IAAPA Networking Mixer and Business Expo; the FACE List Awards gala; and the Closing Jazz Brunch.

The 2018 PAW will kick off on Thursday, July 12, with the Pan-African Women Forum which presents the opportunity to meet, engage, and network with influential women in business and other industries as they share their journeys and important life, business and career lessons. The event features panel discussions followed by a networking session. The women’s forum will take place at Metropolitan West from 5pm-8pm.

SEE WOMEN’S FORUM TEASER



On Friday, July 13, attendees will have the opportunity to network with businesses and other like-minded professionals at the IAAPA Networking Mixer and Business Expo. The networking and business expo will provide career tools and resources to professionals, showcase local businesses, connect employers to talents, and much more. Some of the activities include industry breakout sessions, guest speakers, vendor exhibition, recruiting, networking, food, and music. The networking and business expo will take place at Metropolitan West from 5pm-11pm.

The highlight of the Pan-African Weekend is the FACE List Awards gala, which will take place on Saturday, July 14. The FACE List Awards is the most prestigious celebration of pan-African achievement, where a few notable personalities will be honored for their contributions and impact on the pan-African community. Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker, Rev. Al Sharpton, Serge Ibaka, Alek Wek, Angelique Kidjo, and more have all been honored at the FACE List Awards in the past. The black-tie gala will take place at the Capitale.

SEE FACE LIST AWARDS TEASER



Finally, The Pan-African Weekend will conclude on Sunday, July 15 with the Jazz Brunch, which provides the opportunity for intimate networking with speakers and special guests from the weekend events. Guests will enjoy food and live performances.

Tickets are available for all the events at www.panafricanweekend.com. For more information as well as vending and advertising opportunities at the Pan-African Weekend, please contact info@f2fafrica.com.