The 6th Pension Funds And Alternative Investments Africa 2023 (PIAFRICA2023), Regroups More Than 200 Delegates From The African Continent

PIAFRICA2023 chose Mauritius again for their Flagship Conference, under the theme “Responsible Investing & Diversification Strategies In Low Growth Environment”.

AME Trade, the Organiser of PIAFRICA2023, is proud to bring together industry leaders and experts under the theme of “Responsible Investing & Diversification Strategies in Low Growth Environment”.

This flagship event will once again be held in Mauritius at Le Méridien, Pointe-aux-Piments on 15-16 March 2023. PIAFRICA2023 promises to be bigger and better than ever, with expanded hot topics, increased collaboration, and unparalleled networking opportunities for attendees from Africa and around the globe.

This premier event in responsible investing and discover new strategies for success in today’s challenging economic landscape.

Key Collaborators to PIAFRICA2023 are:

Platinum Sponsor – Africa Finance Corporation (AFC)

Silver Sponsor – Trade & Development Bank (TDB)

Associate Sponsors – LSA Advisors and AfrAsia Bank Limited

Other Partners: EAVCA (East Africa Venture Capital Association), SAVCA (Southern African Venture Capital & Private Equity Association) , PenOp, AMIO, Economic Development Board (EDB), Mauritius Finance.

Training Partner – Financial Services Institute (FSI)

Media Partner – Platform Africa

Communications Partner – CommunicationsC!

Renowned Speakers:

The Opening Ceremony will be graced by The Hon. Mahen Kumar Seeruttun, Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance.

Some Key renowned Speakers who confirmed their participation are:

Sanjeev Gupta , Executive Director, Financial Services, Africa Finance Corporation (AFC)

Executive Director, Financial Services, Trade & Development Bank (TDB)

Oguche Agudah , Chief Executive Officer, Pension Funds Operators Association of Nigeria (PENOP)

Chief Executive Officer, Pension Funds Operators Association of Nigeria (PENOP)
Philippe Watrin, Chief Investment Officer, Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB)

Chief Investment Officer, Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB)
Dave Uduanu, Managing Director, Sigma Pensions Limited, Nigeria

Managing Director, Sigma Pensions Limited, Nigeria
Yann Robbiola, LS Advisors SAS (Paris): President, LS Advisors Ltd (Maurice): Head of Africa and Middle East / Partner, LS Advisors

Karthy Pillai, AB Member and Deputy Principal Officer, Telkom Retirement Pension Fund

Pension Fund

Shafeeq Abrahams , Chief Executive Officer and Principal Officer, Eskom Pension and Provident Fund

, Chief Executive Officer and Principal Officer, Nchimunya Monde , Chief Executive Officer, Kwacha Pension Trust Fund

, Chief Executive Officer, Adv Makhubalo Ndaba , Independent Trustee, Corporate Selection Suite Of Umbrella Funds (CSUF)

, Independent Trustee, Corporate Selection Suite Of Umbrella Funds Veenay Rambarassah, Director of Investment, NATIONAL PENSION FUND

& Chairman, NATIONAL INVESTMENT TRUST LTD, Mauritius

Lucky Pane , Acting Executive Head: Research & Project Development, Public Investment Corporation ( PIC ), South Africa

, Acting Executive Head: Research & Project Development, Public Investment Corporation ( ), South Africa Chinedu Mofunanya, Vice President & Portfolio Manager, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) (the Nigerian Sovereign Wealth Fund)

Ngatia Kirungie , Head of Secretariat, Kenya Pension Funds Investment Consortium

, Head of Secretariat, Leslie Ndawana , Principal Executive Officer, National Fund for Municipal Workers South Africa

, Principal Executive Officer, Patrick Chotard , Chief Executive officer, Lynceus Partners

, Chief Executive officer, Marc Alexandre Masnin , Head of Wealth Management International, Afrasia , Mauritius

, Head of Wealth Management International, , Mauritius Chinedu Mofunanya , Vice President & Portfolio Manager, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) (the Nigerian Sovereign Wealth Fund)

, Vice President & Portfolio Manager, (the Nigerian Sovereign Wealth Fund) Cacious Siboleka, Manager Investment Services, The Government Institutions

Manager Investment Services, Pension Fund (GIPF) Namibia

Leonard Jordaan , Director, S&P Dow Jones Indices

, Director, Cami Mbulawa , Head Valuations, Riscura

, Head Valuations, Tijan Watt , General Partner, Wuri Ventures

, General Partner, Kouraiech Belhajali , Head of Risk and Operations, AfricInvest Private Credit

, Head of Risk and Operations, Wola Asase , Deputy Director & Head, Syndications, AFC

, Deputy Director & Head, Syndications, Svenja Becker , Managing Partner, Moravia Capital Investments

, Managing Partner, Obiageli Patience Ray-Oleru , Pension Desks Officer, ECOWAS Commission

, Pension Desks Officer, Edwin Ruttoh , Chief Executive Officer, Kenya Power Pension Fund

, Chief Executive Officer, Simon Wafubwa , Managing Director, Enwealth Financial Services Ltd

, Managing Director, Victor Bisong , Managing Director, Radix Pension Fund , Nigeria

, Managing Director, , Nigeria Marlene Hormes , Chief Investment Officer & Head of Africa, Annycent Capital

, Chief Investment Officer & Head of Africa, Tshepiso Kobile , Chief Executive Officer, SAVCA

, Chief Executive Officer, Ria Papier , Client director: Old Mutual Private Equity Old Mutual Alternatives

, Client director: Alexis Caude , Managing Partner, Adenia Partners

, Managing Partner, Marieke Geurts , Investment Director, Amethis

, Investment Director, Marc Lasserre , Managing Partner, S.O. Capital Advice

, Managing Partner, Jitendra Bissessur , Chief Executive Officer, Mauritius Investment Corporation

Some pertinent topics to be discussed and presented:

A New World – Economic Uncertainty, Fractured Geopolitics, War And The Modern City – What’s The Impact On Pension Funds?

Governance, Full Disclosure And Transparency In Today’s World

Leveraging Pension Fund Investment For Domestic Development –

Investing In Infrastructure And Private Equity

– CIOS Of Institutional Investors – New Challenges, How To Know

When To Invest, Turning Difficulty Into Growth, Managing Risk

Explore Key Topics In Benchmarks And Performance Evaluation for LPS

The Future Of Alternatives This Panel Discusses Current Trends And Outlook For The Alternative Investments Industry, Where Growth Opportunities Lie and What To Expect In The Next Five Years

Spotlight Session: Opportunities v/s Headwinds For Investors In Infrastructure, Fixed Income And Real Estate

Spotlight Session – Performance In Private Equity

Why Mauritius, Sovereign Wealth And Pension Funds Understanding, Managing And Capitalising On Risks

Debate: Africa’s Pension Funds Need De-Risked Structures To Support

Capital Formation And Development

To interested participants:

Online Registration is accessible https://pensionfundsafrica.com/#

MQA Approved.

Special Rates to Mauritius Finance Members

OFFICIAL WEBSITE: https://pensionfundsafrica.com/

AME Trade Office:

Laura Sitzia

General Manager / Conference Director

+44 207 700 4949 / laura@ametrade.org

communicationsC! Office:

Cora Ng-Korimbocus

Founder

+230 59194050 / c@communicationsc.com