The 6th Agrofood & Plastprintpack West Africa On 10 To 12 December 2019 In Accra

Record-setting seven national pavilions and a top level conference program on Food processing value chain, Finance and Packaging

Based on upbeat market developments, the 6th edition of agrofood and plastprintpack West Africa 2019 is all set for growth. Once again organized by the German trade show specialists fairtrade Messe, West Africa’s 6th International Trade Show on Agriculture, Food Processing, Plastics and Packaging takes place on 10 to 12 December 2019 at the Accra International Conference Centre. The exhibition is completed by a high-level conference program on the Food processing value chain, Finance and Packaging.



What makes agrofood & plastprintpack West Africa 2019 so unique?

Seven country pavilions are present this year, namely from China, Flanders/Belgium, Germany, Morocco, the Netherlands, Sri Lanka and Turkey.

The strong institutional support: AHK Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Ghana, DLG German Agricultural Society, Embassies of Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey to Ghana, Flanders Investment & Trade, Ghana – Ministry of Trade and Industry, German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, Hortifresh by the Netherlands Government, Morocco Foodex, Sri Lanka Tea Board and the Turkish Ministry of Trade.

Strong presence of international market leaders in food and packaging technology & ingredients as well as in plastprintpack.

The interactive agrofood and plastprintpack portals allowing exhibitors and visitors to communicate and to arrange business meetings before, during and after the event, all year round.

2-day conference program

agrofood & plastprintpack West Africa 2019 will again be supplemented by a 2-day program full of presentations and conferences, organised jointly by fairtrade and AHK Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Ghana.

Among the most important topics worth mentioning are:

Food Processing Value Chain Market Analysis

African Continental Free Trade Agreement – Challenge or Opportunity for the Food and Packaging Sector?

Financing Your Business: Where to Go and Who to Approach?

Agrofood and Packaging Facing the 21st Century: What Impact do Big Data and Digitalization have?

Packaging: The Way Forward for Ghana and West Africa

Exports of agricultural technology to West Africa firm on a high level

The West African market for agricultural technology becomes ever more important. According to the German Engineering Association VDMA, West African imports of agricultural machinery have reached EUR 187 million in 2016.



West Africa‘s food & beverage technology imports increase by 16.7% to 623 million euros in 2018

West Africa imported food & beverage technology worth 623 million euros in 2018. A plus of 16.7% compared to 534 million euros in 2017 and an annual growth of 7.8% between 2015 and 2018. (VDMA)

Food trade with West Africa: a 30.42 billion US Dollar business!

According to the World Trade Organization WTO, West African food imports, in 2017, have reached 16.19 billion US$.



West Africa‘s plastics, printing and packaging technology imports with high growth rates

West African imports of plastics technology was up 22% in 2018 to 219 million euros. (VDMA) Major West African import markets of plastics technology – apart from Nigeria – are Ivory Coast, Ghana, Guinea, Senegal, Togo and Mali, in this order.

Printing and paper technology was bought at a value of 107 million euros in the same year compared to 93 million euros in 2017 (+15%), with Ghana, Ivory Coast, Mali and Senegal as main importers – apart from Nigeria.

And imports of packaging technology made up for 307 million euros, up 8.4% compared with EUR 283 million in 2017. Major West African importers – apart from Nigeria – are Ivory Coast, Ghana, Guinea, Senegal, Mali and Burkina Faso.



For more information about the exhibitors & products and to pre-register as visitor:

www.agrofood-westafrica.com

www.ppp-westafrica.com

