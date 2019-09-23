The 5th GECF Summit Malabo, Equatorial Guinea

Malabo in Equatorial Guinea will host the 5th GECF Summit between November 26 and 29, 2019.

Ministers and heads of state from all Gas Exporting Countries Forum nations will gather to discuss the future of natural gas in the energy mix. This is the first time the summit is being held on the African continent. The 2nd International Gas Seminar also forms part of the 5th GECF Summit of Heads of State and Governments.

Organized every two years, the gathering brings together leaders from the main gas producers of the world, including Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, the United Arab Emirates and Venezuela. It provides a platform for members to discuss trends in the gas market, potential policies for the energy sector and opportunities to collaborate.



The original purpose of GECF was to plan and manage natural gas resources in an autonomous way from petroleum. Based on that premise, member countries agreed to hold regular Heads of State Summits in one of the countries. There they would discuss the latest global state of the natural gas market and adopt joint strategies aimed at maximising economic benefits of the industry.



The 2nd GECF International Seminar is scheduled to take place in Malabo at the same time, on the sidelines of the 5th GECF Gas Summit. Just like the first edition, this event will be attended by GECF and non-GECF Ministers, academics, oil and gas industry experts, CEOs of international and national oil companies, analysts and the media. This edition of the seminar is expected to consolidate the organisation’s position as a reference institution on natural gas matters.