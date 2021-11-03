The COVID-19 pandemic has posed serious questions with regards to the environment that we live in and perhaps how we will build housing projects in the future. With the advent of social distancing how will this affect how project developers plan their projects? How can project developers work with healthcare professionals to make living environments which are safe and sustainable for our population?
The 4th Senegal International Real Estate, Housing & Construction Exhibition & Conference (SENHABITAT 2022) is organized by the Ministry of Urban Planning, Housing and Public Hygiene, Republic of Senegal, in partnership with AME Trade Ltd, to answer these questions. This year’s edition will take place from 2-4 June 2022 at the King Fahd Palace Hotel in Dakar, Republic of Senegal and is developed under the theme: “The importance of building a sustainable and affordable post COVID Senegalese housing market”. The event SENHABITAT is an established event, attended at the very highest level and guarantees serious investors attendance and vast media coverage which benefits all participants.
The Government of Senegal wants to eradicate slums by 2035 and accelerate the supply of decent and affordable housing through the construction of 100,000 social housing over 5 years. This is an effort to bridge the housing deficit gap estimated at 350,000 units (150,000 units in Dakar). Dakar has become one of the top ten most expensive African cities to live in. By 2030, with a population of over 5 million inhabitants, Dakar will be one of top 15 most populous African cities. SENHABITAT is here to promote major opportunities exist in the Senegalese housing market to collaborate with the government on the development of 100,000 houses.
SENHABITAT is already in its fourth edition. The event has been opened on a regular basis by His Excellency Mr Macky SALL, President of the Republic, the Prime Minister and the Executive Director, UN Habitat. SENHABITAT has been attended by Ministers of Habitat from Senegal, Morocco, Mali, Cote d’Ivoire, Burkina, Niger, Togo, and the Gambia.
The event is therefore a regional event, where attendees can extend your business network through North and West Africa. The statistics from the previous edition shows the importance of this event as it attracted over 5000 visitors, 2000 delegates and 228 exhibitors. In addition, there were a total of 13 sponsors and participants from 38 countries.
