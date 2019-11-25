The 4th Annual Meeting Of The African Economic Zones Organized By The Africa Free Zones Organisation (AFZO) At The African Union Headquarter In Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

4th Annual Meeting of African Economic Zones on the theme of industrialization

Africa Free Zones Organisation (AFZO) organized on November 19th, 2019, at the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, its 4th Annual Meeting, under the theme “Economic Zones – Accelerator for Industrialization in Africa”, with the support of the Department of Trade and Industry of the African Union Commission (AUC).

The meeting was held during the “Africa Industrialization Week”, organized by the African Union from the 18th to the 22nd November 2019.

Several international speakers representing international and financial institutions such as UNCTAD, UNIDO, UNECA, AfDB etc. shared during this event their expertise on effective means for economic zones development in Africa. In this respect, various topics related to challenges and trends of African economic zones were addressed including strategic directions and effective governance model, contribution of economic zones for FDI growth and job creation, importance of logistics competitiveness within economic zones, skills development and training.

The opening ceremony of the Africa Free Zones Organisation’ 4th Annual Meeting was co-chaired by H.E. M Albert Muchanga the Commissioner for Trade and Industry of the African Union Commission (AUC), Ms Dagmawit Moges the Minister of Transport of Ethiopia, M Mehdi Tazi Riffi the President of the Africa Free Zones Organisation. Along with representatives from official authorities and special economic zones.

Over 220 delegates representing 43 countries attended this important event, including 60 African economic zones, 30 experts, as well as several representatives of governmental authorities, international institutions and public and private organizations.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Africa Free Zones Organisation (AFZO)