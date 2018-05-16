The 3rd West African International Petroleum Exhibition And Conference Returns To Nigeria

The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) has announced that the West African International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (WAIPEC) will return to Lagos for its third edition 23-24 January 2019following hugely positive feedback from the second edition which took place in February.

WAIPEC stands as not only the largest event in the centre of Nigeria’s oil and gas hub, but also the only truly industry-led event, held in partnership with the country’s petroleum sector.

Its content and proceedings are driven by an esteemed steering committee and speakers, representing a cross section of key stakeholders and the most senior representatives from the West African oil and gas industry, delivering high level strategic sessions and discussions on game changing solutions, combined with an international exhibition.

Now the biggest industry event for the region, more than 300 companies with business interests throughout Nigeria and the West Africa region took part in the 2nd WAIPEC in 2018. The world-class conference fielded 50 industry leaders and global experts on an insightful programme which was held alongside the sold out exhibition with 83 companies showcasing their products and services and generating meetings with thousands of invested industry professionals.

‘WAIPEC’S mission is to promote the region’s oil and gas industry, seek best practice, explore new technologies and develop commercial opportunities for business and international investment.’

The Programme

Building on the success of its previous two editions, the programme will again be driven by an esteemed steering committee of key stakeholders from across the industry.

Through topical debates and speaker sessions, WAIPEC 2019 will offer direct access to the primary stakeholders and key players in Nigerian and West African supply and value chains. Across two days, speakers and delegates will have the opportunity to participate within business, technical and special focus sessions, providing critical insights into Nigeria and West Africa’s hydrocarbon businesses.

This, coupled with excellent networking opportunities, will allow participants to engage with peers from local, regional and international businesses that want to develop business opportunities, in a relaxed and friendly environment.

The Exhibition

Become part of WAIPEC 2019’s international exhibition and become part of the growth in Nigeria’s oil and gas market. Meet and speak with the region’s largest potential customer base, gain entry into new markets and increase your brand and product awareness all whilst discovering new products, innovation, technologies and solutions for the sector. Request Floorplan