The 2nd Africa Fintech Forum 2025: Shaping The Future Of Financial Services In Africa

The 2nd Africa Fintech Forum returns on February 19, 2025, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Supported by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), this premier event champions South Africa’s fintech vision and serves as a driving force to position the nation as the regional leader in adopting digital technologies within the finance sector, fostering innovation, collaboration, and growth.

Johannesburg will host the 2nd Africa Fintech Forum 2025, an unmissable gathering of the continent’s top fintech leaders, innovators, industry stakeholders and some of the brightest minds from the fintech segment. With some of the top industry leaders from the apex regulatory body to the most influential corporate stalwarts already onboard, to share their insights, this year’s event promises to be a thought-provoking exploration of the theme: “Driving Africa’s Fintech Revolution”.

The agenda covers a range of pressing topics, including the transformation of digital banking, the rise of blockchain and AI in financial services, building an agile workforce, and strategies for fostering sustainable growth in the African fintech sector. Delegates can participate in engaging workshops, dynamic panel discussions, and fireside chats designed to inspire innovation and collaboration.

This year’s Forum will also highlight the importance of gender inclusivity in financial technology, celebrating the achievements of women driving change in the industry. The day will culminate in an exclusive Awards Ceremony, honouring visionaries and pioneers shaping South Africa’s financial future.

Supported by the FSCA, the 2nd Africa Fintech Forum is more than just an event—it’s a platform to forge partnerships, share knowledge, and solidify the continent’s role as a global fintech powerhouse.

Don’t miss your opportunity to be part of this transformative conversation. Join us in Johannesburg and take your place among Africa’s fintech changemakers.

Register now! Visit https://africafinforum.com/register/ to secure your spot