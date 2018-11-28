As a local service that bears all the potential of your email and SMS campaigns, automating communications and making life easier for marketers, Everlytic is a perfect partner for the 2019 Nedbank Integrated Marketing Conference.

For a conference that aims to strip away the fluff in marketing by focusing on what’s important – the bottom line – Everlytic ticks all the boxes. Because SMS and email marketing are still some of the most lucrative marketing channels. For every R1 spent, marketers get an average of a R40 return – now that’s ROI!

Thanks to their partnership, the IMC can effortlessly send out bi-monthly, personalised mailers to its database of about 10 000 subscribers. The platform is user friendly, quick, convenient and fully PoPI compliant.

“By paying attention to the click-to-open rates, clicks per contact, and observing how people are interacting with our mails via heat maps that show their geographical location, we are able to effectively tweak our email campaign to make sure the right people are receiving the right messaging at the right time,” says Dale Hefer, CEO of the IMC.

Karyn Strybos, Everlytic’s Marketing Manager says: “The advantage of a local platform is that you can pick up the phone and call us. We’re a locally grown company with local developers, so if there’s anything specific a client is looking for, we can help.”

Strybos offers the following advice for successful email marketing campaigns:

Pay attention to the “from” address. Many people won’t open a mail from Gmail or other addresses that don’t appear to be from a professional business.

Take time to craft a catchy subject line. This is often the make-or-break of whether someone will read your mail.

Make sure your most important information and call to action are above the “fold”. In an age where people skim their emails, many won’t scroll down.

Don’t use too many images. People with slower internet connections may lose patience downloading them. Plus, it could flag your emails as spam, avoiding their inboxes altogether.

