The 11th Annual Manufacturing Indaba Kicks Off Tomorrow!

The much-anticipated 11th annual Manufacturing Indaba kicks off tomorrow, bringing together key industry stakeholders, innovators, and government leaders to drive the future of manufacturing across Africa. This premier event will take place at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg from 22 – 23 October 2024, setting the stage for groundbreaking discussions, networking, and industry-shaping insights.

The Manufacturing Indaba has earned its reputation as the leading platform for promoting growth, competitiveness, and innovation within Africa’s manufacturing sector. This year, the event will focus on cutting-edge trends such as Industry 4.0, sustainable manufacturing, supply chain optimisation, and advanced technologies set to revolutionise production processes.

Key Highlights of the 2024 Manufacturing Indaba:

Insightful presentations from industry leaders, policy-makers, and innovators who are shaping the manufacturing landscape. Workshops: Free-to-attend expo workshops offering practical knowledge and tools to improve manufacturing processes and competitiveness.

Unrivalled networking with industry experts, decision-makers, and potential business partners. Exhibitions: Showcasing the latest in manufacturing solutions and technologies from leading suppliers and innovators.

Comment from the Manufacturing Indaba:

“As we approach the 11th annual Manufacturing Indaba, it’s clear that manufacturing is at the heart of Africa’s economic future. This event serves as a vital platform to foster collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth across the continent,” said Liz Hart, Managing Director, Manufacturing Indaba.

With Africa’s manufacturing sector playing an essential role in job creation, industrialisation, and economic growth, this year’s Manufacturing Indaba is set to deliver actionable strategies and solutions for fostering the sector’s continued expansion.

Event Details:

Date: 22 – 23 October 2024

Venue: Sandton Convention Centre, Sandton, Johannesburg

For more information and registration: www.manufacturingindaba.co.za