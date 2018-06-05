The 10 Best Uniforms Showcased for the 2018 World Cup

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 14, as 32 national teams will take over Russia. Some of those nations have beautiful, eye-catching uniform kits. Others, not so much. We’ve looked over all 64 home and away uniforms and courageously ranked the best 10.

1. Nigeria

Kit maker: Nike

We’re not alone with our fashion opinion when it comes to the number one pick – Nigeria! The home kit gained so much popularity that it sold out minutes after it was launched. The Super Eagles’ home kit is inspired by the 1994 kit manufactured by Nike, which features a black and white wing pattern on the shoulder sleeves. The green used by Nike in 1994 was a little darker, and this year’s fauxback unis actually looks better with lime green. No doubt they’ll be the best-dressed bunch in Russia. But will it be enough to carry them into the finals?

2. Belgium

Kit maker: Adidas

You might not be used to seeing the argyle pattern on a jersey, but this is a nod to Belgium’s 1984 Euro team. That team failed to make it out of the group stage. Let’s hope the same doesn’t happen to Belgium this time around. They face Panama, Tunisia and England in June.

3. Brazil

Kit maker: Nike

The canary yellow used by Brazil is recognized across the entire globe as one of the most iconic uniforms in soccer. It’s crazy to think that there was a time where Brazil used to wear white and blue instead of yellow. Had it not been for the Maracanazo (Portuguese: Maracanaço, roughly translated as “The Maracanã Blow”) in the 1950 final against Uruguay, we may have never seen the Selecao in yellow.

4. Argentina

Kit maker: Adidas

This might be Lionel Messi’s last chance at capturing that ever-elusive World Cup title, and if the Albiceleste manage to do that, they’ll be doing so in style. The home jersey features three sky-blue vertical stripes paired with white sleeves. That’s as clean as it gets.

5. France

Kit maker: Nike

The dark blue top with the royal blue sound wave-like patterns running across the shoulder sleeves is what makes this uniform great. The red socks, which aren’t pictured above, is the cherry on top of this home kit sundae. As for the away kit, the predominantly white shirt with the confetti-like blue and red horizontal patterns really make this one of the best secondary uniforms of the tournament.

6. Spain

Kit maker: Adidas

The 2010 winners will look stylish in this year’s World Cup with this throwback tribute to the jerseys worn in 1994. Major difference in these kits is that there are no collars and the blue trimming is slightly lighter. Spain reached the quarterfinals in 1994 — it was one of its best finishes prior to winning it all in South Africa 16 years later. It’s safe to say that it’s championship or bust for La Furia Roja this time around.

7. Croatia

Kit maker: Nike

There are very few teams that have such a distinct pattern as Croatia, which is inspired by the coat of arms on its flag. They stormed into the scene in 1998 with a third-place finish in France with red and white checkerboard pattern across the entire shirt, paired with blue shorts. Here’s hoping that Nike (and FIFA) allow Croatia to mix and match the home and away kits so that they can use the dark blue shorts on the red and white checkerboard home shirt.

8. Portugal

Kit maker: Nike

The gold numbers are amazing in this Portugal shirt, regardless of where the kit numbers are located. It really pops out with the red and the hint of green on the neck is superb. It’d be nice to see them incorporate green shorts for both kits.

9. Germany

Kit maker: Adidas

The defending World Cup champs will head to Russia with a familiar look with the chevron pattern across the chest. This look pays tribute to the 1990 squad that won it all in penalty kicks against Argentina in Italy. The major difference between this year’s shirt is that the chevron pattern is black and in different shades of gray as opposed to the colors of the German flag. Also notable: The gold World Cup winners badge in the center of the jersey (between the manufacture’s logo and the DFB crest).

10. Colombia

Kit maker: Adidas

Juan Cuadrado is sporting Colombia’s home jersey, which is a homage to the golden era of soccer for Los Cafeteros — specifically the 1990 World Cup squad that featured the bleached, curly locks of Carlos Valderrama. El Pibe would be proud of Colombia’s kits.

