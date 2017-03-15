EmTee featuring WizKid and AKA – Roll Up Re-Up

EmTee burst into the music scene in South Africa with the smash hit, “Roll Up,” in 2015 and the hype around the song continued well into 2016 with a remix of the song featuring WizKid and AKA. “Roll Up” earned the award of Song of the Year in 2015 at the South African Hip Hop Awards and was nominated for Song of the Year at the 2016 MTV Africa Music Awards. EmTee walked away with the Best Hip Hop award at the ceremony.