Ten Best Airlines in Africa

Top 10 News / October 9, 2022 / By

Skytrax World Airline Awards is an organization that has taken the liberty of evaluating which airlines are performing the best globally, and they just recently released their award list for the year. It is the world’s largest, annual airline passenger satisfaction survey, as it uses a value for money metric system to determine the methodology for its surveys. 13.42 million eligible survey entries were counted in the final results. The customer survey operated from September 2021 to August 2022. Ethiopian Airlines ranked number 1 again for the second time in two years. Two South Africa based airline makes the list. Only two of the ten airlines on the list are not national carriers.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER

Media Partners Upcoming Events

MWC Africa

View Calendar

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here