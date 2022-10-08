Ten Best Airlines in Africa

Skytrax World Airline Awards is an organization that has taken the liberty of evaluating which airlines are performing the best globally, and they just recently released their award list for the year. It is the world’s largest, annual airline passenger satisfaction survey, as it uses a value for money metric system to determine the methodology for its surveys. 13.42 million eligible survey entries were counted in the final results. The customer survey operated from September 2021 to August 2022. Ethiopian Airlines ranked number 1 again for the second time in two years. Two South Africa based airline makes the list. Only two of the ten airlines on the list are not national carriers.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER