Telling The African Story

Komla Dumor is one of the most recognised faces voices at the British Broadcasting Corporation. After a successful career in journalism in this native Ghana where he was named journalist of the year in 2003 for his investigations into public sector corruption, this former medical student joined the BBC in 2006 as the anchor of Network Africa. He is currently one of BBC’s leading presenters with a range of responsibilities across all of the BBC’s platforms – television radio and online.

Komla presents the European morning programme on World News for the BBC’s British and global audiences but his strongest contribution to the BBC has been his passionate and unparalleled coverage of Africa. Between 2009 and 2012 Komla was the anchor of the groundbreaking Africa Business Report on BBC World News. This program (a first for the BBC) took Komla to close to 20 African countries covering hundreds of thousands of miles interviewing the continents top entrepreneurs, politicians and policy makers.

In addition to the European mornings Komla is the face and main anchor for the first BBC’s programme dedicated daily African news and current affairs show; Focus on Africa.