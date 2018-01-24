TEDxEuston

Komla Dumor – Telling the African Story

Komla Dumor is one of the most recognised faces voices at the British Broadcasting Corporation. After a successful career in journalism in this native Ghana where he was named journalist of the year in 2003 for his investigations into public sector corruption, this former medical student joined the BBC in 2006 as the anchor of Network Africa. He is currently one of BBC’s leading presenters with a range of responsibilities across all of the BBC’s platforms – television radio and online.