TEDxEuston

TEDx Euston Talks Re-imagining Africa
Catherine Phiri – Debunking the made-for-Africa script
Catherine Phiri is Managing Director of Media 365, a cause-related communications which produces award-winning cause related campaigns for leading organizations and is the executive producer of Zambia’s popular drama series Love Games. A passionate advocate for HIV and AIDS awareness, Catherine executive produced Shuga, MTV’s first drama series for Africa with a HIV storyline. Early on this year Catherine was appointed the Zambian chair of the Twenty Ten Club, who’s ethos centres on enabling Black female business leaders and aspiring young entrepreneurs to achieve their potential.
Teresa Clarke – Bridging the Diaspora Divide
Teresa H. Clarke is the CEO of Africa.com, a company she founded in 2010 after resigning from her position as a managing director in the investment banking division of Goldman Sachs & Co. Africa.com is the fastest growing Africa related website, with over five million page views per month from visitors throughout the world. Africa.com showcases carefully selected news, travel and lifestyle information and is playing a key role in shaping how the world sees Africa.
Komla Dumor – Telling the African Story
Komla Dumor is one of the most recognised faces voices at the British Broadcasting Corporation. After a successful career in journalism in this native Ghana where he was named journalist of the year in 2003 for his investigations into public sector corruption, this former medical student joined the BBC in 2006 as the anchor of Network Africa. He is currently one of BBC’s leading presenters with a range of responsibilities across all of the BBC’s platforms – television radio and online.
Paul Boateng – Only the Best is Good Enough for Africa
Rt. Hon Paul Boateng MP is a British Labour Party politician. He was born in Hackney, London of mixed Ghanaian and Scottish heritage. His father, Kwaku Boateng was a lawyer and cabinet minister under Kwame Nkrumah in Ghana. Following in his father’s footsteps, Paul Boateng read law at the University of Bristol, beginning his career in civil rights, originally a solicitor, and later retraining as a barrister.
Ndidi Nwuneli – Rage for Change
Ndidi Nwuneli is a director of Sahel Capital Partners, a leading advisory firm focused on the agribusiness and manufacturing sectors, and the co-founder of AACE Foods, an agro-processing company. Through her work with Sahel and AACE, she has also shaped agriculture strategy and policy and supported a range of clients in Senegal, Nigeria, Ghana and Liberia. Ndidi started her career as a management consultant with McKinsey & Company.
TEDx Euston Talks Identity and Self-discovery
Kechi Okwuchi – Know thyself
Her life story – plane crash survivor, graduating magna cum laude from college- is inspiration enough. Kechi’s talk birthed many tweetable moments: “Know yourself and know your vision.” “Your scars do not define you.” “It’s your passions that give rise to the vision you have for your life.” And so many more. Words to live by from a young lady whose strength is simply phenomenal.
Hannah Pool – Discovering myself while discovering Eritrea
Hannah held the audience spell bound with her beautiful story of discovery, rediscovery and self-discovery before, during and after a journey which took her back to her origins in Eritrea for the first time.
Fadekemi Akinfaderin-Agarau at TEDxEuston
Fadekemi Akinfaderin-Agarau discontinued a career in medicine and left the United States after a life changing experience working as a HIV researcher in South Africa.
Zain Asher – Trust your struggle
ZAIN ASHER was born and raised in London. In 2014, Asher was part of a team of reporters sent to Nigeria to cover the Boko Haram kidnappings of over 200 schoolgirls in Chibok, Nigeria.
Trevor Ncube – Embracing life’s challenges
Trevor Ncube is Chairman of Alpha Media Holdings (AMH ) based in Zimbabwe, a company he co-founded 14 years ago. AMH owns three newspaper titles in Zimbabwe namely NewsDay, The Zimbabwe Independent and The Standard.