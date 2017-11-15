TedxEuston – London’s Premier Africa Focused Event Is Back

-Tickets go on sale for December’s hottest event

Tickets have gone on sale for TEDxEuston – the only TEDx event outside Africa that celebrates the diversity of the continent, and promotes inspired thinking of a new generation of African leaders and its diaspora. The ever popular TEDxEuston, which carries the theme METAMORPHOSIS returns to the Mermaid Conference Centre, in the City of London this December, with an array of some of Africa’s and its diaspora finest creative thinkers, entrepreneurs and implementers.

This December event will be the first major TEDxEuston since 2015 after the team announced it may not be able to continue. “The reaction from the TEDxEuston community to that news was so overwhelming, we quickly realised that 2015 was not the end,” said IfedibaNwokedi-Greenstein, co-curator of TEDxEuston. “It’s thanks to the dedication, and commitment of the thousands of TEDxEuston fans, not only in the UK and Europe but across Africa too, that we are delighted to be hosting another event this year.”

Speakers this year include:

IyinAboyeji – an impact entrepreneur from Nigeria who co-founded Flutterwave, a payments technology company which connects Africa to the global economy.

Tom Ilube, a tech entrepreneur and educational philanthropist, who is ranked first in the 2017 Black Powerlist and who founded the first Maths and Science focused Academy for girls in Africa.

Dr Ethel Nakimuli-Mpungu is an award-winning researcher and lecturer. In 2016, Ugandan-born Dr Nakimuli-Mpungu, was a recipient of an Elsevier Foundation Award for female scientists in the developing world.

Sudanese and British broadcaster ZeinabBadawi, who is well known for her challenging interviews on BBC World Service Hardtalk and reading BBC News.

AbudullahVerachia, South African strategist and thought leader. Abdullah Verachia has significant expertise in strategy, competitiveness and sector trends and facilitates a number of high-level strategy sessions and breakaways for companies and governments.

Afua Osei, the co-Founder of She Leads Africa, a community that helps young African women achieve their professional dreams.

“The calibre of speakers at this year’s event has, once again proved the prowess of the continent’s doers and thinkers who are positively shaping Africa’s future,” said Amina Abonde-Adigun, TEDxEuston co-curator. “We are confident that within the talks and the atmosphere of the entire event, people will be inspired to see how we can all play a role to engage responsibly with the continent.

“Get your tickets while you still can. We don’t want anyone to miss out on what promises to be a spectacular and very memorable day.”

Previous speakers at TEDxEuston have included best-selling author ChimamandaNgoziAdichie, Albie Sachs, and Her Royal Highness, the Queen of Buganda The Nnabagereka (Queen) Sylvia NaggindaLuswata.

This year will be TEDxEuston’s eighth year. The first TEDxEuston was held in 2009 at University College London campus in Euston, curated by two TEDFellowsDrChikweIhekweazu and Dr Ike Anya, who were inspired to set up their own TEDx following TEDGlobal held in Arusha, Tanzania 2007. In what seems like a full circle, TEDGlobal returned this year to Tanzania ten years later, and TEDxEuston returns to London after a short hiatus.

TEDxEustonis on Saturday 2 December 2017. Doors open for registration from 9.30a.m.at the Mermaid Conference Centre, Blackfriars in the City of London. To attend or find out more visit www.tedxeuston.com

TEDxEuston is a platform to inspire, inform and engage an audience about the strength, vibrancy and potential of Africa and its diaspora.

About TEDx, x = independently organized event

In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organised events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organised events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organised TED event.

About TED

TED is a non-profit organisation devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, usually in the form of short, powerful talks delivered by today’s leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED’s annual event in Vancouver, British Columbia, and made available, free, on TED.com. TED speakers have included Bill Gates, Jane Goodall, Elizabeth Gilbert, Sir Richard Branson, NandanNilekani, Philippe Starck, NgoziOkonjo-Iweala, Sal Khan and Daniel Kahneman.

TED’s open and free initiatives for spreading ideas include TED.com, where new TED Talk videos are posted daily; the Open Translation Project, which provides subtitles and interactive transcripts as well as translations from thousands of volunteers worldwide; the educational initiative TED-Ed; the annual million-dollar TED Prize, which funds exceptional individuals with a “wish,” or idea, to create change in the world; TEDx, which provides licenses to thousands of individuals and groups who host local, self-organized TED-style events around the world; and the TED Fellows program, which selects innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities.