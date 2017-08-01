TED Global 2017: Meet the 10 Africans On the List of Speakers

Saran Kaba Jones – Liberia

In 2008, after spending nearly 20 years abroad, Saran Kaba Jones returned to her native Liberia and came face to face with the hardships faced by her fellow citizens. One of the common challenges is a lack of access to clean running water. Saran, then 26, set out to solve this problem by founding FACE Africa, an organisation that builds infrastructure to provide safe access to clean water for rural communities.

FACE Africa is currently working hard to solve the water crisis in River Cess, one of Liberia’s struggling areas. The organisation has changed lives of more than 100,000 people by providing them with clean water. Thanks to her life-saving work, Saran, now 35, is a Board Member of the UN Women Civil Society Advisory Group and a 2013 World Economic Forum Young Global Leader.