Tanzania’s Bold Digital Inclusion Plan

According to the minister of information, communication, and technology, Mr. Nape Nnauye, the “National Digital Economy Strategy” as the initiative is called, will present a set of solutions that will effectively assure a digital society without digital gender disparity, in the space of 10 years. He made the announcement on Tuesday, ahead of International Women’s Day. The strategies include conducting policy and legislative reviews to provide optimal development for all groups to actively participate in the management and use of ICT, creating an ideal setting for girls to study technology, and reducing cyber tragedies affecting different groups. These strategies will complement the recently passed legislation that assists and safeguard internet users, such as the Tanzania Cyber Crime Law 2015 and the ICT Policy 2016.

SOURCE:BUSINESS INSIDER

