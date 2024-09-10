Tanzanian Opposition Figure Found Dead

Ali Mohamed Kibao, a senior opposition figure from Tanzania’s Chadema party, was found dead a day after he was abducted by two armed men while traveling from Dar-es-Salaam to Tanga. According to the party’s chairman, Freeman Mbowe, the preliminary post-mortem revealed that Kibao was beaten and doused with acid before he was killed. He called for the president to form a judicial commission to investigate the incident, as well as the abduction of other party members. Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan condemned the killing and extended her condolences to Kibao’s family, friends, and party leaders. She said she had ordered an inquiry into the assassination, emphasizing that her government does not tolerate such brutal acts. Kibao’s death comes a month after Chadema supporters were detained in mass arrests, raising concerns over political repression ahead of local elections in December.



SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

