Tanzania will Host the Inaugural East African Regional Tourism Expo

Top 10 News / September 26, 2021 / 1 minute of reading

The goal of Expo is to promote the region’s tourism attractions. After the three-day Expo, a trip will be held October 12-16 to allow media and international buyers to tour some top tourist attractions in mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar. The Expo’s theme will be Promotion of Resilient Tourism for Inclusive Socio-economic Development. Future Expos will be held in different East African countries, rotating year to year. After Burundi declined to host this year’s event, Tanzania stepped up and offered to do so. The East African Regional Tourism Expo will implement part of the EAC’s Tourism Marketing Strategy and serve as a platform for collaborative business dialogue that can potentially lead to the recovery and sustainable development of the region’s tourism and wildlife sectors.

SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE

