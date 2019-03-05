Tanzania Boy Band Mabantu Starts A New Year With ‘Kama Tulivyo’ Featuring Whozu

Talented Tanzanian duo singers, songwriters and performers Mabantu are renowned for their hit “Sundi”. Their music defines a combination of the expressive, compassionate and dance-able rhythms that creates a unique sound for the musical market worldwide. They are currently riding high with the visuals to their latest single “Kama Tulivyo” featuring Tanzania’s most sought after and creative performer, Whozu.

Prior to starting their official musical career in Tanzania, Mabantu were at Mkubwa Na Wanawe, owned by renowned Tanzanian politician cum music promoter where they performed as solo artists doing collaborations with several other artists including Aslay and the late Ngwear while sharpening their skills. They played at the city’s major festivals and events as well as booked residency gigs at top hotels and clubs. Some of Mabantu’s singles include –Sikutaki, Nifollow ft Msami Baby, Usikonde, Chapa Twende, Boda Boda among others.

Mabantu have performed at various festivals around the world and has also shared the stage with notable legends in the entertainment industry known world over such as Alikiba, Diamond Platnumz, Vanessa Mdee and Rayvanny. They also performed at the prestigious Tigo Fiesta that takes places in various cities in Tanzania annually. They prides themselves in singing in their native language; Kiswahili as is evident in all their songs.

Kama Tulivyo by Mabantu ft Whozu is a one of its kind song that is already a talk of the town in East Africa with the song gannering upto sixty thousand plus (60,000+) YouTube views within two days of release making it a trending video in Tanzania at number #17 on YouTube.