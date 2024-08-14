Tanzania – Advancing Frontline Health: Improving Early Detection and Management of Malaria, Diarrhea, and Pneumonia

In alignment with the National Malaria Strategic Plan (2021-2025), which emphasizes the urgent need for timely diagnosis and treatment of malaria, the Kigoma region is making significant strides in improving healthcare access. Despite this plan, about 10% of Tanzanians face challenges in accessing quality healthcare due to remote locations and geographical barriers.

To address these issues, the launch of malaria community case management (mCCM) in 2022 marked a pivotal step towards early detection and effective treatment of malaria. Building on this success, the transition to integrated Community Case Management (iCCM) now includes crucial services for diarrhea and pneumonia, addressing a broader spectrum of childhood illnesses.

With funding from the SDG fund, the World Health Organization (WHO), in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, has empowered over 80 Community-Owned Resource Persons (CORPs) and Health Facility Officers in Charge in Kigoma. This training initiative is enhancing the skills of local health workers, equipping them with the necessary expertise to manage malaria and control other significant childhood illnesses.

Dr. Jovin Kitau, WHO Technical Officer for Malaria, emphasized the importance of the iCCM initiative, stating, “This program is vital for delivering lifesaving services to underserved and hard-to-reach communities. WHO is committed to supporting this region with technical guidance, monitoring progress, and documenting best practices to ensure that no one is left behind in the fight against malaria.”

The comprehensive training program, held in Kigoma, included participants from Buhigwe, Kakonko, and Uvinza districts. Facilitated by a team of nine experts from regional, district, and national health management teams, the sessions were both informative and hands-on. They covered the technical aspects of managing malaria, diarrhea, and pneumonia, as well as the effective use of the Unified Community System (UCS) for data management.

Dr. Jesca Leba, Kigoma Regional Medical Officer, highlighted the significance of the training, noting, “By equipping iCCM providers with essential skills, we are significantly improving access to healthcare services in remote areas, ensuring early diagnosis and treatment of malaria and timely referrals for diarrhea and pneumonia.”

One of the trainees, Ms. Neema Naftali, expressed her gratitude, saying, “The knowledge and skills gained from this training will create a ripple effect, enhancing healthcare delivery not only in Kigoma but across other regions as well.”

This initiative extends the reach of public health services, aligning with the strategic goals of the Ministry of Health and the National Malaria Control Programme (NMCP). It underscores a significant commitment to building local healthcare capacity and improving health outcomes for vulnerable communities.

