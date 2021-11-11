Founder and manager of Tanels Global Consultancy, a Ghanaian owned company based in both the UK and Ghana, Tiffany Ashetu Nelson, says, with strong connections to national and global markets, businesses will be perfectly positioned for financial prosperity in Ghana and Africa.
Speaking about the impact of business migration to Ghana and Africa, she said, Ghana has attracted the attention of well-known international businesses, investing in all sectors of the economy.
She said, “All these investors have come to Ghana because they know we have a wonderful conducive social, political and economic environment in which they can invest, grow and be successful.”
Miss Nelson stated that Ghana’s wealth of resources, democratic political system and dynamic economy, makes it undoubtedly one of Africa’s leading lights. Gaining the world’s confidence with a peaceful political transition and a grounded and firm commitment to democracy has helped in expediting Ghana’s growth in foreign direct investment (FDI) in recent years.
“Building on significant natural resources, Ghana is committed to improving its physical infrastructure. Moreover, Ghana has recently embarked on an ambitious but achievable reform programme to improve the investment climate for both local and international investors.”
Ghana has a solid tradition of investments in agriculture and agro-processing. The financial services and telecommunications sectors are fast gaining ground, providing dynamic and innovative services to the most diverse customers in the world. Further opportunities exist in manufacturing, ICT, and Tourism. Mineral deposits including gold and diamond abound, and with the discovery of oil, Ghana’s famous black star has never shone brighter.
She added that to benefit from Ghana’s business economy, Tanel Global consultancy a 360 private innovation consultancy is set to boost clients businesses all over Africa starting from Ghana
The consultancy was founded on the 5 key innovative principles to provide creative innovative solutions with established and creative methods and strategies to improve business functionality, identity and profitability as well as making the company economically savvy and sustainable.
According to her, the consultancy, which She said, Tanels, after its establishment has been pioneering, excellent consulting services in the cohorts of Private sector innovations, Property Management and Media to maximise potential and profit margins clients within the specific cohorts. Thus, providing solutions that help clients navigate the complex challenges and risks associated with their businesses in their present or prospective economic markets.
“The vision of the firm is to inspire development and set a new standard of innovation and enterprise for business growth and profitability with a mission to offers SME business owners, managers and entrepreneurs a reliable, high-quality resource for business consultation, professional business and management development on both a local and national scale.
She stated that Tanel’s mission is to help clients develop the strategy, motivation and accountability required to succeed in their business and to increase possible revenue streams. The company sees each contract as an agreement not between a business and its customers, but between partners who wish to create a close and mutually beneficial long-term relationship. This will help to provide greater long-term profits through referrals and repeat business. “
Tanel has a team of experts who provide in-depth market knowledge and employ tools, deep analysis and techniques that increase clients’ potential of sustainability within their specific market.
Tanels Global Consultancy provides innovative business solutions to enhance the development of Companies and opportunities to increase a contribution to various economical markets. Tanels is an Innovative- neutral hub that generates business ideas and solutions via various Mediums offering a complete range of integrated business services that activate across every channel.
”From Generating Ideas and business plan consulting to direct marking and content campaigns etc. we work with our clients to deliver tactical plans to meet their business objectives from the start to finish. “
Tanels value clients thus always go the extra mile and believe in developing specific Innovative and integrated business solutions that add value and answer to clients’ objectives and also the Global sustainable development goals.