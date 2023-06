Wider adoption of the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) can help prevent future sovereign-debt crises, Benedict Oramah, president of the African Export–Import Bank, told The Africa Report. The system can “domesticate African payments and reduce foreign debt” by reducing the need for transactions to be carried out in currencies such as the dollar, Oramah said on the sidelines of the Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan.

THE AFRICA REPORT