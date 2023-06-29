By Vuyo Lee, Director of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at the JSE

As we commemorate Youth Month, it is only fitting for South Africa’s spotlight to be firmly focused on the plight of our young people and the sobering challenge of youth unemployment. This pressing issue, compounded by a staggering unemployment rate of over 60% among those aged 15-24, is not only a concern today but casts a long shadow over the socio-economic future of the country.

This burgeoning crisis calls for innovative and collaborative solutions. One of the low-hanging fruit is the pooling of resources by various stakeholders to drive and amplify awareness about financial literacy. By equipping our youth with the knowledge and skills to navigate the complex world of finance, we can provide them with tools that will not only enable them to attain financial independence but also inspire a spirit of entrepreneurship and drive long-term economic inclusion and growth.

Collaboration is Key

Tackling the mammoth task of achieving inclusive financial literacy requires a concerted effort from all sectors of society – government, the private sector and civil society. It goes without saying that collaboration is the cornerstone of impactful change, creating an environment that facilitates learning, growth and opportunities for our youth.

Institutions like the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), with its unique position at the crossroads of finance and education, can act as a vital bridge for these collaborations. With a commitment to financial literacy exemplified by various initiatives, the JSE brings much-needed expertise to the table.

Among its flagship initiatives is the JSE Investment Challenge and the Virtual Trading Game. These programmes introduce participants to the world of investing by giving them an opportunity to trade virtual funds in a real-world stock market environment. By simulating the complexities of the market, these programmes not only cultivate financial knowledge but also encourage strategic thinking and risk assessment skills.

Complementing these youth-focused initiatives are other notable endeavours like the #JSESheInvests annual conference, the JSE Power Hour virtual series, and the SA Stock Picks online series. These platforms bring together industry leaders, financial experts, and independent analysts to share insights on investment opportunities, trading strategies and stock analysis. Through such efforts, the JSE is creating an ecosystem that promotes financial literacy, nurtures a savings and investments culture and ultimately, drives South Africa’s economic growth and prosperity.

Developing Tangible Solutions

Amplifying our collective efforts towards financial literacy involves fostering an environment where government bodies, private enterprises, educational institutions and non-profit organisations can pool their resources and expertise. The power of such collaborations is in their diversity, bringing together different perspectives, skillsets and tools to develop holistic and impactful initiatives that will benefit today’s youth and future generations.

For example, the private sector could develop curriculum enhancements or offer practical workshops aimed at demystifying finance and investing – which, through government and NGO support, would ensure these programmes reach a wider audience, particularly disadvantaged communities with limited access and exposure to financial education.

Given the digital age we are in, technology should play a pivotal role in this collaborative endeavour. Online learning platforms, virtual mentorship programmes and digital resources could drastically expand the reach of financial literacy efforts, overcoming geographical and logistical barriers.

These collaborative efforts could form a powerful strategy that goes beyond addressing economic exclusion to shaping a financially empowered generation. Such initiatives can harness the power of partnership to unlock the potential of our youth, ensuring they have the tools, mindset and confidence to contribute significantly to South Africa’s economic growth.

By moving up financial literacy on our collective agenda, we can ensure that every young person in South Africa has the knowledge to make informed financial decisions and the opportunity to shape their own economic future. As we face the challenges of youth unemployment and the need for more young entrepreneurs, such collaborations are not just a pathway to a solution but a beacon of hope for our nation’s future.