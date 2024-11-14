Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) urges African leaders and the international community to fulfill their commitments to climate justice

The Justice, Peace, and Development Commission of SECAM (www.SECAM.org), in collaboration with its Environment and Climate Change Working Group, is urging African leaders and the international community to prioritise public investment, improve energy infrastructure, and fulfill their commitments to climate justice and funding. These actions are vital for meeting the goals of tripling renewable energy and doubling energy efficiency by 2030.

As COP29 takes place in Baku, Azerbaijan, from November 11 to 22, 2024, world leaders are urged to maintain the momentum established at COP28. It is crucial to invest in clean energy and upgrade infrastructure to address Africa’s energy poverty. This effort will require ongoing commitment from both African leaders and the international community.

Bridging the Gap to Africa’s Energy Challenge for Sustainable Growth and Equity

The energy situation in Africa reveals significant variations among countries, driven by differences in natural resources, infrastructure, and policy environments. While some nations are energy exporters to their neighbours or the global market, others face challenges due to insufficient domestic power generation infrastructure. As a result, approximately 600 million people in Africa live without electricity and nearly 1 billion lack access to clean cooking solutions. Several African countries rely on imported fossil fuels, which makes them vulnerable to energy security threats, price fluctuations, and supply chain disruptions. This reliance not only poses environmental and health risks but also underscores the urgent need for cleaner alternative energy sources in light of the increasing impacts of climate change.

In order to achieve Africa’s energy and climate targets by 2030, an estimated annual investment of over USD 200 billion is necessary. However, outdated grid infrastructure causes average energy losses of 15%, hindering progress. With 70% of Africans lacking access to renewable energy and clean cooking options, increased investment is crucial. This requires concessional finance and grants to help vulnerable households adopt modern energy solutions, along with de-risking capital to attract private sector participation in underserved areas. The lack of reliable energy perpetuates poverty and inequality, especially in rural areas where many rely on traditional fuels, leading to health issues and limiting opportunities for women and girls. Additionally, electricity shortages affect schools, healthcare facilities, and local businesses, slowing community development.

Recommendations for COP29

To succeed in Africa’s energy sector, it is crucial to undertake key actions that can drive growth and innovation. These actions include, but are not limited to:

Prioritising Public Investment in Renewable Energy Projects

Building on the landmark commitments of COP 28, COP 29 should stress the importance of public funding for renewable energy initiatives. Increased public finance is essential to broaden access to sustainable energy and reduce dependency on fossil fuels. African nations need concessional financing and grants, particularly to support off-grid and mini-grid renewable energy solutions in remote and underserved communities.

Supporting Grid Modernization and Regional Energy Interconnections

Outdated and inefficient energy grids in Africa limit the effectiveness of renewable projects, with average energy losses of 15% due to line inefficiencies and inadequate infrastructure. COP 29 should prioritise international support for grid modernisation and cross-border interconnections, enabling Africa to integrate more renewable energy and ensuring that infrastructure constraints do not hinder progress.

Scaling Up Financing for Energy Access Initiatives

Achieving universal access to modern energy in Africa requires an estimated USD 25 billion annually, yet current funding falls significantly short. COP 29 should advocate for increased financing to alleviate energy poverty, ensuring access to clean cooking and electricity for the 600 million Africans without electricity and the 1 billion who lack clean cooking options. This should involve mobilising grants and debt for climate swaps.

Reducing Fossil Fuel Subsidies and Redirecting Funds to Clean Energy

Wealthy nations should lead by example by phasing out fossil fuel subsidies and reallocating these resources to support Africa’s transition to renewable energy. Rechanneling public finance in this way is vital to reducing fossil fuel dependency, strengthening energy security, and fostering sustainable development. African countries, in turn, can use these redirected funds to invest in clean energy infrastructure and community-centered energy solutions.

Developing Financial Policies that Promote a Just Energy Transition

COP 29 should advocate for the negotiation and adoption of a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty (FFNPT) as a complementary framework to the Paris Agreement. The FFNPT would focus on curbing the expansion of fossil fuel extraction, production, and consumption, ensuring global cooperation to phase out fossil fuels while supporting vulnerable nations in their transition to clean energy.

Enhancing Training and Job Creation in the Clean Energy Sector

With a median age of just 20 years, Africa has a unique opportunity to generate employment and develop expertise in the clean energy sector. COP 29 should champion educational and vocational training programs in renewable energy, energy efficiency, and grid management, enabling Africa’s youth to play a meaningful role in the continent’s energy transition.

Increasing Transparency and Accountability in Climate and Energy Finance

To ensure that climate finance truly benefits African countries, COP 29 should implement robust accountability measures and transparent reporting for energy funding. This approach will not only foster trust between Africa and international donors, but also allow African leaders to track funding allocations and confirm that resources reach the communities in greatest need. Here it is necessary to recall the need for compensation for the losses and damages that are the consequences of climate change and that have affected the living conditions of poor populations in Africa. An urgent call is addressed to the countries that have made promises in this regard to honour their commitment because the situation of poor countries, particularly in Africa, depends on it.

Rev. Fr. Jean Germain Rajoelison

Deputy Secretary General of SECAM

In-Charge of Justice, Peace and Development Commission of SECAM

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM).

Press contact:

Simson Mwale

Email: jpdcprogram@gmail.com