Sustainability And Transformation In Tourism In Focus At Key Hospitality Conference

Industry trends, racing housekeepers, future kitchens and café culture at The Hotel Show Africa 2019

South Africa has the largest travel and tourism economy in Africa, generating up to 1.5 million jobs and contributing R425.8 billion to the economy, says the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC). Planning to build on this, the Tourism Business Council of South Africa has a new strategy with the potential to double international arrivals to 21 million and create an additional 2 million jobs by 2030.

At the upcoming Hospitality Leadership Forum, sponsored by Diversey, experts in the fields of trade, industry and hospitality will assess the impact of a changing environment on these sectors across Africa, unpacking opportunities and growth potential.

The Hospitality Leadership Forum, running alongside The Hotel Show Africa as part of Africa Trade Week, will assess investment and business leadership in the 4th Industrial revolution, whether the hospitality industry can afford to align with the sustainability trend, driving real transformation in tourism, the Tourism Business Council of South Africa’s Strategy 2030, and future hospitality trends.

Among the speakers taking to the podium will be Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council of SA, Victor Tharage, Director General of the National Department of Tourism, Wendy Alberts, CEO of the Restaurant Association of South Africa (RASA) and numerous investment, business and hospitality industry leaders.

The Hospitality Leadership Forum is just one of many highlights at The Hotel Show, which provides a 360 degree view of the market with global exhibitors showcasing products across interiors, lighting and design, technology, security, catering equipment and more. Attracting thousands of hospitality sector stakeholders – from shebeen owners to luxury resort chains – The Hotel Show Africa will be co-located with the SAITEX trade show and Africa’s Big 7 food and beverage trade show during Africa Trade Week from 23- 25 June at Gallagher Estate.

The trade fair will integrate every element of hospitality management and guest experience, from décor, finishes and in-room technologies, to service, F&B and the design of staff uniforms, with live events, educational features, training workshops and competitions. The Housekeepers League of Champions challenge, sponsored by Diversey, will see housekeeping teams racing against the clock to prepare rooms to the highest standards, in front of a panel of expert judges from Africa and Middle East. Visitors can develop their skills and knowledge in two of the hottest beverage trends at Café Culture’s free barista and drinkspro training throughout the full three days of the show. The Hospitality Leadership Forum is sponsored by Diversey, Diversey Global Sanitation and Hygiene Experts. Register to attend at www.thehotelshowafrica.com. Entrance to the exhibition is free of charge.