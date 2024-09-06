Survey Reveals Corruption as Top Reason for African Youth Emigration

By / / Top 10 News

A recent poll by the Ichikowitz Family Foundation revealed that nearly 60% of African youth are considering emigrating from the continent within the next three years. Surveying 5,604 people aged 18-24 across 16 African nations, the 2024 African Youth Survey found corruption to be the primary obstacle to progress, with 83% concerned about it and 62% believing their governments are failing to address the issue. The survey’s respondents favor North America as the top migration destination, followed by Western Europe. According to the poll, 72% of respondents are concerned about the continent’s exploitation by foreign companies. Nevertheless, 82% viewed China’s influence positively, while 79% expressed similar views about the United States. The poll also highlighted growing concerns about Russia’s involvement in African conflicts, though some appreciate its aid, particularly in grain and fertilizer.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

Share it!

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar

Share

Scroll to Top

Subscribe

Stay informed and ahead of the game with our curated collection of the top 10 stories from Africa each day, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Fridays, gear up for the business world as we bring you the 10 most relevant and game-changing business stories. And on Sundays, prepare to be whisked away on a delightful journey through Africa’s vibrant lifestyle and travel scenes.