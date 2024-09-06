Survey Reveals Corruption as Top Reason for African Youth Emigration

A recent poll by the Ichikowitz Family Foundation revealed that nearly 60% of African youth are considering emigrating from the continent within the next three years. Surveying 5,604 people aged 18-24 across 16 African nations, the 2024 African Youth Survey found corruption to be the primary obstacle to progress, with 83% concerned about it and 62% believing their governments are failing to address the issue. The survey’s respondents favor North America as the top migration destination, followed by Western Europe. According to the poll, 72% of respondents are concerned about the continent’s exploitation by foreign companies. Nevertheless, 82% viewed China’s influence positively, while 79% expressed similar views about the United States. The poll also highlighted growing concerns about Russia’s involvement in African conflicts, though some appreciate its aid, particularly in grain and fertilizer.



SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

