Surge in Youth Protests across Africa Highlights the Critical Need to Address Youth Unemployment

While Africa’s economies are generally on an upward trajectory, traditional sectors like agriculture and manufacturing are grappling with numerous challenges. Conversely, technology, which is at the heart of the digital economy, is emerging as a powerful catalyst for job creation. African leaders must seize this moment to prevent economic stagnation and fully leverage the potential of their young population. There is a pressing need for Africa’s leaders to focus on digital economy as a key driver of job creation, leveraging the tech-savvy expertise of the continent’s young population.

