Support for Popular Nigerian Medic after Health Scare

A Nigerian doctor who has cultivated a large following on social media through his health advice has revealed that he is recovering from life-saving surgery to deal with a brain tumour. Dr Chinonso Egemba – who is better known as the Aproko doctor – has two million followers on Twitter. Many of them have been sharing his video where he describes the diagnosis and the treatment, saying: “I was fighting for my life.” “One thing to understand is that health issues can happen to you regardless of who you are including me,” he said. With his social media accounts he tries to educate people on health matters. Dr Egemba is also an advocate for improving healthcare in Nigeria. Sharing a picture of the neurosurgeon who treated him, he wrote: “So many people begged me to leave the country and get the surgery done but something kept me back here because I still had trust in us.”

SOURCE: BBC

