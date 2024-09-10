Sudan’s Cultural Treasures Plundered Khartoum Museum

Tens of thousands of artefacts have been looted from Sudan’s National Museum in Khartoum, considered one of Africa’s most significant cultural institutions. Satellite images from last year revealed trucks transporting artefacts toward Sudan’s borders, including the one with South Sudan. Prior to its looting, the museum housed over 100,000 items, including statues, pottery, murals spanning various eras, and mummies dating back to 2,500BC. The museum is in an area controlled by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), currently engaged in a civil war against Sudan’s army. Nevertheless, the RSF has denied involvement in the looting. Meanwhile, looting has also been reported at two more of the country’s most important museums situated in Omdurman and Nyala. Efforts are being made to recover stolen items. However, the museum remains inaccessible because of the war, making it difficult to assess the full extent of the damage.



SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

