Sudanese Health Minister Arrives at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport to Attend the 2nd Indonesia Africa Forum (IAF) Event in Bali

The Indonesian Embassy Team in Khartoum welcomed the arrival of the Sudanese Minister of Health H.E. Mr. Heitham Mohammed Ibrahim Awadalla and the Secretary General of the Sudanese Food and Drug Monitoring Agency H.E. Mr. Ali Babikir Seid Ahmed Mohamed on Saturday (31/8) at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, Bali.

​The arrival of the Sudanese Minister of Health and the Secretary General of the Sudanese Food and Drug Monitoring Agency was in order to attend the 2nd Indonesia Africa Forum, as well as to be speakers at the panel discussion session with the theme of health.

The Sudanese Minister of Health is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with the Indonesian Minister of Health and the Head of the Indonesian Food and Drug Monitoring Agency to discuss efforts to increase cooperation between Indonesia and Sudan in the health sector.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Khartoum, Sudan.