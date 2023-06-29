Sudanese Brave Bullets to Pray for Peace

Hundreds gathered in the Sudanese capital Khartoum Wednesday to pray for peace on the first day of the Eid al-Adha Muslim holiday, but gunfire shattered the brief respite, residents said. Witnesses in the capital’s twin city of Omdurman late Wednesday reported airstrikes and anti-aircraft fire, despite separate unilateral truces announced by the warring generals for the holiday. In neat rows in an empty courtyard, men in white and women in brightly colored outfits gathered to pray, embracing and wishing each other well in a rare moment of respite from more than 10 weeks of relentless gunshots, airstrikes and artillery fire that have reduced civilians’ homes to rubble. Similar prayer gatherings took place outside Khartoum, including in Jazira region where many have fled from the capital

SOURCE: VOA