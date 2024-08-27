Sudanese Authorities Reopen Darfur to Humanitarian Aid

Humanitarian aid has resumed in Sudan’s Darfur region after authorities reopened a key border crossing with Chad, which had been closed for six months. According to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), the first convoy of trucks carrying essential food supplies has arrived in the region through the Adre border. These supplies will aid 13,000 people in Kereneik, who are at imminent risk of famine. The WFP has enough food and nutrition supplies to support 500,000 people and it plans to move them through the reopened route. The Adre crossing, which offers the most direct and efficient route for delivering aid, was previously closed by the Sudanese army in February due to concerns it was being used to move weapons. The reopening comes after international pressure on Sudan’s government, as the country faces a worsening humanitarian crisis, with more than half of the population in need of assistance.



SOURCE: CNN

