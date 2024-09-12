Sudan: Conflict, access constraints and floods undermine Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) efforts to support agriculture and food security

The spread of conflict, access challenges and widespread flooding are severely hampering the emergency response efforts of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations across the country, FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for the Near East and North Africa, AbdulHakim Elwaer, warned.

According to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) results published in June, over half the population – 25.6 million people – face Crisis or worse conditions (IPC Phase 3 or above) between June and September 2024, coinciding with the lean season. This includes 755 000 people in catastrophic levels of acute hunger (IPC Phase 5) across 10 states. The IPC Famine Review Committee (FRC) has confirmed for the first time in the country that Famine conditions (IPC Phase 5) are currently occurring in Zamzam camp, North Darfur.

“The speed and scale of deteriorating food insecurity are alarming, and the challenges to reach affected populations are growing larger by the day. However, there remains room for action—if and only if we take united and immediate steps,” said Elwaer, who is currently in Sudan to assess the situation on the ground, urge global attention on Sudan’s aggravating crisis and support the Organization’s interventions.

The unprecedented rainfall this season has led to widespread flooding throughout the country, hampering humanitarian efforts and causing further population displacement. Since June, according to the Sudan Floods Dashboard, 90 300 households (499 619 people) have been affected by heavy rains and flooding in 69 localities across 15 states. Agriculture, rural livelihoods and food marketing systems are on the front line of the conflict, suffering damage and disruption, with cascading consequences for food security.

Elwaer emphasizes the critical need for timely delivery. “FAO and its partners are committed to ensuring the timely delivery of agricultural aid across the country, including the hardest-hit areas, where the need is greatest. We are leaving no stone unturned in our efforts to address this critical situation.”

FAO’s emergency response to food insecurity

Since early-June, FAO, with the support of its resource and implementing partners, has distributed almost 3 900 tonnes of vital crop and vegetable seeds to over 400 000 vulnerable households in nine states (White Nile, Sennar, Northern State, North Kordofan, Gedaref, Kassala, River Nile, Red Sea and Blue Nile). This critical effort aims to boost local food production and restore livelihoods amidst the ongoing crisis.

FAO’s response also includes large-scale livestock and fisheries support, which involves providing households with emergency livestock and fisheries supplies, animal restocking, livestock vaccination and treatment, and mineral licks to feed livestock. In 2024, so far, FAO and its partners have successfully vaccinated almost 2.8 million animals against common livestock diseases, reaching nearly 558 000 agro/pastoral households.

With famine looming in other parts of the country, resources are urgently required to meet the growing needs, curb food insecurity and restart local food production. To date, FAO has mobilized $32.2 million to finance its $104.1 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan for 2024, leaving a gap of $71.9 million.

