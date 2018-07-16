Sub Saharan Africa Power Summit 2018#SSAPOW18

17th – 19thOctober 2018| Cape Town, South Africa.

“Alleviating Power Challenges in Southern Africa through Innovative Investments, Technologies & Solutions”

In October 2018, Cape Town, South Africa will play host to Sub-Saharan Africa’s No.1 Business to Business Power event. The SSA Power Summit hosted by Vale Media Group will provide a platform to address some key challenges of improving ageing power infrastructure, developing new power infrastructure, renewable power innovations, gas to power technologies, transmission & distribution solutions, more cost-effective temporary power solutions and much more.

#SSAPOW18 will bring together Ministries of Power & Energy, State Power providers, Public-Private partnerships (PPP), Independent Power Producers (IPP’s) and key solution providers to tackle some of the most pressing issues within the African Power industry.

The SSA Power Summit separates itself from traditional conferences and exhibitions. There are no booths or exhibition halls at the summit. They focus on delivering extremely high quality, high-level gatherings with some of the most senior executives in the power sector in an intimate five-star environment. All the themes and topics of the summit are end user driven and are put together by their content committee which consists of a delegation and government relations team, who set the hot themes and issues that are currently facing the power industry.

More information is available by visiting http://www.ssapower.com/ or contacting Vale Media Group by emailing Claire Hewitson. Claire.Hewitson@valemediagroup.com