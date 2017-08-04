Sub Saharan Africa Power Summit 2017#SSAPOW17

“POWERING AFRICA TO EMPOWER THE CONTINENT”

In November 2017, Lusaka, Zambia will play host to Sub-Saharan Africa’s No.1 Business to Business Power event, which will bring together the senior decision makers from across the Sub Saharan African continent.

The SSA Power Summit hosted by Vale Media Group, will provide a platform to address some key challenges of improving aging power infrastructure, developing new power infrastructure, more cost effective temporary power solutions and much more. With Sub Saharan Africa needing to develop its power infrastructure to keep pace with its growing economies many large scale projects are planned, but until these large scale projects happen there is still strong demand for temporary power solutions to help sustain the grown within Africa.

The Sub Saharan Africa Power Summit will bring together Ministries of Power & Energy, State Power providers, Public – Private partnerships (PPP), Independent Power Producers (IPP’s) and key solution providers to tackle some of the most pressing topics & challenges within theAfrican Power industry.

More information is available by visiting www.ssapower.com or contact Vale Media Group by emailing: Natalie Stone, natalie.stone@valemediagroup.com