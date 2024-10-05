Strategic Plan for Massawa Workers Training Center

By / / APO, Media

A strategic plan for the Massawa Workers Training Center was adopted at a meeting held from 16 to 24 September, organized by the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers in collaboration with the Center for Institutional Excellence of Eritrea. The meeting was attended by members of the executive committee of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers, trainers and staff of the training center, as well as representatives from the Ministries of Education, Labor and Social Welfare, and the Northern Red Sea Region.

Mr. Kibreab Kidane, Deputy Secretary General of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers, emphasized that the strategic plan aligns with the confederation’s broader vision and called for strengthened participation in its implementation.

Dr. Abel Habtemariam, Acting Director of the Center for Institutional Excellence of Eritrea, reaffirmed the center’s commitment to supporting the successful implementation of the strategic plan.

Since its establishment, the Massawa Workers Training Center has provided theoretical and practical vocational training in various fields to 1,140 workers.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.

Share it!

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar

Share

Scroll to Top

Subscribe

Stay informed and ahead of the game with our curated collection of the top 10 stories from Africa each day, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Fridays, gear up for the business world as we bring you the 10 most relevant and game-changing business stories. And on Sundays, prepare to be whisked away on a delightful journey through Africa’s vibrant lifestyle and travel scenes.