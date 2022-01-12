Angella Katatumba, Herbert Skillz Unveil New Jam ‘Strange Feelings’ Songbird Angella Katatumba, who is one of Uganda’s celebrated musicians, has teamed up with ace music producer cum singer Herbert Skillz, to unveil a new love song titled ‘Strange Feelings’.
Laced with soothing vocals and comforting lyrics, ‘Strange Feelings’ is a wonderful project that has kicked off the new year for both Katatumba and Herbert Skillz in style.
The audio for the song is already circulating on airwaves after it was premiered on YouTube and currently both Katatumba and Herbert Skillz are working on unleashing the video in a few weeks to come.
Listen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-W9hLiSO-Pk
