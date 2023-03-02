Ad Dynamo by Aleph has appointed Stephen A. Newton as its managing director for Africa. Newton will prioritise pan-African expansion and assisting Ad Dynamo by Aleph’s partners in overcoming the challenges of doing business across the continent.

Ad Dynamo by Aleph is Spotify, Twitter, Snap, and Yahoo’s exclusive media buying extension in Africa. As an enabler of digital advertising in emerging markets, the organisation is helping to break down barriers.

“As both a developing market and a continent with a rapidly growing population, Africa is poised to house not only a sizeable portion of the world’s population but also a sizeable portion of the world’s eligible workforce,” says Newton. “I am excited to play a part in implementing Aleph’s goal of breaking barriers.”

“At Ad Dynamo by Aleph, we plan to continue to grow in anticipation of our partners’ needs and solidify our position as a preferred partner,” he adds. “We will build where they need us using tried and trusted methodologies, and we will continue to collaborate to create platforms that reduce the friction associated with doing business in these markets.”

Newton, an entrepreneur at heart, has more than 25 years of experience leading EMEA businesses across the digital space. He is currently on a number of advisory boards for startups and mid-sized African companies that work in different parts of the online space. He is also the chairman and co-founder of The Illuminate Africa Group Ltd., a consulting firm that helps companies achieve their African expansion goals.

Newton has worked as managing director of Google South Africa, vice president and managing director of the Ad Exchange for Google-bought DoubleClick EMEA, managing director of Africa for PostivoBGH, chief executive officer of Date.ce, and interim chief operating officer of Universal Music Group Africa.