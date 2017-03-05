Mentoring girls and women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) is, no doubt, viewed as one of the most central pillars for the equitable and secure sustainable future of Africa.

The opportunity to build an interest in teens and young adults in the areas of STEM – Science Technology Engineering Mathematics is vital to the growth and competitive ability of African nations and a continent where natural resources are still being discovered. African students can learn from examples in the movie Hidden Figures to follow their dreams, moving forward in their lives despite the social and economic challenges they may face in stabilizing economies.

Breyonna Fox a high school student and blogging intern with #MyQuestToTeach attended the showing of Hidden Figures and was enthusiastically overwhelmed of the success the women achieved. Not just as individuals but collectively they worked together to make sure all the women were successful. Because of their collaborative spirit and willingness to be successful even through the challenges each person understood their value in the collective mission. Many women have a solidarity today like this, but are lacking the opportunities to exercise this in the areas of tech. Breyonna dreams of being a veterinarian and her goal is to be an astronaut and travel to Mars.

Historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) are educational institutions that are attracting more African students as progress continues in African nations. HBCUs have a special connection to the African continent, not just through slavery, but the African Diaspora, innovation and cultural connections. Naturally African nations would send their students to HBCUs to study.



African youth, teens and young adults need to watch the movie, Hidden Figures, when they can. The movie shows in calm and quiet ways that not all whites are racists. No matter what continent it is seen on, it bonds people of color and culture that have been denied opportunities and recognition, efforts to stop growth beyond where others try to keep them colonized physically and mentally.

The goal to show that girls and women globally can be successful in careers that involve STEM: Science Technology Engineering Mathematics. The educational initiative that is on fire in the United States is growing in Africa too, schools are implementing curriculums that encourage hands on project based learning and using tech for hands on projects and collaborations.

Data is showing that there are over a billion people in Africa, and there are approximately 2,000 colleges and universities on the continent. In Sub-Saharan Africa 70 per cent of the population is under the age of 30, the prime working age, but only seven per cent of Africans are enrolled in tertiary education. The dreams of African youth, teens and young adults are similar to those in the United States, United Kingdom and other nations, having creative dreams imaginations and a desire for innovative platforms. The will is there and the understanding of the vital importance of skilled labor in tech, the continent faces a number of challenges that must be addressed to educate and empower the next generation of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) leaders.

Works of literature by Chinua Achebe, Wole Soyinka and other African writers can connect to this movie also because Africa has produced some of the smartest minds in the world, but they too have not been provided recognition and their due credit.

Sarah Hambly, Communication Manager at Planet Earth Institute, “for Africa to succeed, the brightest young students need to be given opportunities. Governments need to invest in education and create a legislative framework, which allows tertiary education, particularly in STEM subjects, to prosper. If equipped with the right skills, especially in the STEM fields, Africa’s increasing youth can continue to innovate their way into a sustainable, science-led and bright tomorrow.”



Hidden Figures is becoming a global movement beyond the states and making changes on how recognition is finally being paid to those who have worked to achieve greatness for their nation by solving complex problems that many will benefit from. Africa is gradually building a dynamic infrastructure to support the next generation of tech innovators and visionaries. This is the time to be an entrepreneur to share a vision of educational growth and development in STEM.