Statement Of SEEG

SEEG regrets the sudden decision taken today by Gabon’s Ministry of Water and Energy to terminate the concession agreement and the brutal use of Gabonese forces, who requisitioned the company.

Our thoughts are with our employees, our teams who are permanently working to provide the most efficient supply of water and electricity to the Gabonese population. SEEG has always been a responsible partner of the Gabonese state, conscious of its missions. The company has been helping and supporting Gabon’s growth for more than 20 years. Proof of this is the fact that:

* the number of clients supplied with water and electricity has tripled, amounting to a 200% increase in 20 years;

* The supply rate is currently 89.3% for electricity and 92.2% for water, making Gabon one of Africa’s leading providers since 2012;

* 366 billion CFA francs have been invested in areas including maintenance, production capacity and networks.

In a country facing intense population growth, water production capacity is stretched to the maximum. We are now waiting for the Gabonese state to comply with applicable legislation. And we hope that the people of Gabon will continue to enjoy quality, healthy drinking water that meets international standards, and the highest quality of electricity with regard to working conditions in the country.