The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) commends HE President Ruto, the African Union, and all organisers and participants of the first Africa Climate Summit.

The summit has showcased the leadership and agency of citizens across the continent. This summit was not about a vision for the future, it was about action that is happening right now, and GEAPP is determined to do what it takes to unlock barriers and speed up progress with new technologies, flexible financing, and new green jobs that power business and progress with the continent’s abundant renewable energy sources.

As an organisation built around collaboration, we applaud the diverse range of organisations joining together determined to drive urgent action that scales investment and expands opportunity.

GEAPP stands in partnership with the outcomes of the summit and the African Leaders Nairobi Declaration on Climate Change and Call to Action. We have already committed $240 million in energy access and transition solutions across the continent since our launch at COP26 and are proud to have partnered on the following at the Summit:

– HE President Ruto’s announcement of a new ‘Accelerated Partnership for Renewables in Africa (APRA)’ in partnership with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), in collaboration with Kenya, Denmark, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates to boost renewable energy in Africa.

– The launch of The African School of Regulation (ASR), incubated by the Africa Capacity Building Foundation and backed by several resource and technical partners, to strengthen the African energy sector’s capacity in support of the Agenda 2063 goals for sustainable development on the continent.

– A new ‘Global eCooking Coalition (GeCC0) aiming to accelerate the transition from traditional cooking methods to eCooking, using electricity from renewable sources such as mini grids to power efficient appliances like induction stoves and pressure cookers.

The climate crisis is not impending. The crisis is here right now for all of us; impacting agriculture, livelihoods, and people across every country irrespective of borders. This is real and urgent. It is events like the Africa Climate Summit that will help us advance our shared goals and change energy for good.

Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Global Advisor to GEAPP said: “The past three days at the Africa Climate Summit have shown the commanding role Africa can play in the climate crisis that impacts us all. The Nairobi Declaration published today reflects many hours of debate and discussion, as people from across the continent have spoken up and shared not only the challenges they face day to day, but the ideas, innovation and technologies that will carry the world forward. This is only the beginning of what needs to be done and we resolve to take all we have learnt into the global meeting series of the next few months, culminating in COP28. For the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet, that means continuing our work to accelerate the green energy transition on behalf of the 3.6 billion people on earth who currently lack clean, reliable, affordable electricity.”

Simon Harford, GEAPP CEO said: “The last few days at the Africa Summit have been enormously inspiring, Africa’s green energy future is here now. It has been just 22 months since we launched GEAPP at COP26 and we are already rolling out innovative, tangible initiatives across Africa. We know there is no time to waste, it’s why we are here in Nairobi, why our mini grids are already powering irrigation systems, transforming local businesses overnight, and connecting communities with Africa’s abundant clean energy. With our activity already contributing to robust fast-tracked plans, funding new battery energy storage and unlocking local currency platforms to help the private sector scale renewable energy faster, we are determined to drive rapid action and unlock a new era of inclusive green economic growth that will transform people’s lives and the planet.”

About the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet:

The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) is an alliance of philanthropy, governments in emerging and developed economies, and technology, policy, and financing partners. Our common mission is to enable LMIC’s shift to a clean energy, pro-growth model that accelerates universal energy access and inclusive economic growth, while supporting the global community to meet critical climate goals during the next decade. As an alliance we aim to reduce 4 gigatons of future carbon emissions, expand clean energy access to one billion people, and enable 150 million new jobs. With philanthropic partners, IKEA Foundation, The Rockefeller Foundation, and Bezos Earth Fund, GEAPP works to build the enabling environment, capacity, and market conditions for private sector solutions, catalyze new business models through innovation and entrepreneurship, and deploy high-risk capital to encourage private sector solutions, and assist just transition solutions.