Statement by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya Regarding Consultations on the Central Bank of Libya Crisis

For the second consecutive day, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) facilitated consultations between representatives of the House of Representatives and the High Council of State regarding the ongoing crisis at the Central Bank of Libya. These discussions are part of the Mission’s continued efforts to restore the institution’s vital role within both the local and international financial systems.

The Mission welcomes the progress achieved on the principles, criteria and timeline that should govern the interim period leading to the appointment of a new governor and board of directors for the Central Bank. However, it regrets that the two parties have yet to reach a final agreement.

UNSMIL reminds all Libyan parties of their responsibility to urgently address this crisis, as its continuation poses serious risks to the well-being of Libyans and to Libya’s relationships with international partners. It further calls on parties to prioritize Libya’s best interests by extricating the Central Bank from political conflicts.

Furthermore, the Mission reiterates that unilateral decisions made by all parties across the country undermine trust among political and security actors and entrench institutional divisions. Meaningful and comprehensive dialogue remains the only path to achieving consensus among Libyans, breaking the cycle of transitional phases and leading to sustainable peace and stability.

