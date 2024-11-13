Skip to content

Starlink Secures Approval to Bring High-speed Internet to Chad

  • Top 10 News
  • 1 min read

Chad has granted Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite internet provider, a license to operate, aiming to improve internet accessibility across the country. With only 12% of Chad’s population online as of 2022, Communications Minister Boukar Michel highlighted Starlink’s potential to bridge gaps in fiber optic coverage, particularly in remote areas. The enhanced internet access is expected to facilitate the digitalization of public services and foster the growth of tech start-ups. Starlink’s launch in Chad follows regulatory negotiations since 2021, overcoming hurdles similar to those faced in other African nations. While Starlink operates in several African countries, it has faced regulatory challenges, such as in Cameroon, where unlicensed equipment was recently seized. Nevertheless, the company continues to expand its footprint across the continent, with Chad the latest example.

SOURCE: BUSINESS LIVE

Subscribe

Stay informed and ahead of the game with our curated collection of the top 10 stories from Africa each day, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Fridays, gear up for the business world as we bring you the 10 most relevant and game-changing business stories. And on Sundays, prepare to be whisked away on a delightful journey through Africa’s vibrant lifestyle and travel scenes.