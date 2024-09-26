Starlink Heats Up African Internet Competition

By / / Top 10 News

Elon Musk’s Starlink is disrupting Africa’s telecom sector, sparking complaints from local providers, who have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the sector. In Kenya, Safaricom has called for stricter regulations, arguing that satellite internet providers like Starlink should partner with local networks rather than operate independently. Telcos in Zimbabwe, Nigeria, and Cameroon, have raised similar concerns. They complain that Starlink has more freedom and looser regulatory requirements, and claim they can’t compete fairly with its prices and services. Nevertheless, Starlink’s affordable pricing and innovative services appear to have spurred some of them to improve their services, to the benefit of consumers. An example is Safaricom, which recently doubled the speed of its fiber internet packages. Regardless of telcos’ complaints, governments are likely to continue supporting Starlink as it promises to bridge digital divides.

SOURCE: SEMAFOR

Share it!

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar

Share

Scroll to Top

Subscribe

Stay informed and ahead of the game with our curated collection of the top 10 stories from Africa each day, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Fridays, gear up for the business world as we bring you the 10 most relevant and game-changing business stories. And on Sundays, prepare to be whisked away on a delightful journey through Africa’s vibrant lifestyle and travel scenes.