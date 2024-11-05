Starlink Halts New Subscriptions in Nairobi Amid Network Overload

Starlink has suspended new subscriptions in Nairobi and five surrounding regions—Kiambu, Machakos, Narok, Murang’a, and Nakuru—due to network overload. The Elon Musk-owned company stated that the pause became necessary because Nairobi and the five regions are at network capacity due to high demand. As a result, there isn’t enough bandwidth to support new users in these densely populated areas. The company assured customers that it is working to address the service disruptions and restore connectivity in affected areas. Since launching in Kenya in mid-2023, Starlink, which uses Low Earth Orbit satellites to deliver high-speed internet, has witnessed a tenfold increase in users largely driven by competitive pricing and promotional offers. However, this rapid growth has raised concerns about the company’s ability to scale effectively in urban settings.



SOURCE: TECH CABAL